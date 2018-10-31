Dennis Oland murder retrial seeks 5 final jurors as selection process continues

Jury selection for Dennis Oland's murder retrial in the 2011 killing of his multimillionaire father resumes in Saint John this morning with the aim of choosing the final five jurors.

Eleven jurors have been sworn in so far — six on Tuesday and five on Monday.

Based on the rate of selection during the first two days, the jury could have its full complement of 16 members by the end of the day.

A start date for the trial has not yet been set.

On mobile? Follow our live blog here

Oland, a 50-year-old financial adviser, is being retried for second-degree murder after the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned his conviction in October 2016, citing an error in the 2015 trial judge's instructions to the jury.

He has again pleaded not guilty to killing his father, prominent businessman Richard Oland, 69, more than seven years ago.

Normally, juries have only 12 members, but Oland's retrial is expected to be a lengthy one at an estimated four months, which increases the chances of someone getting sick or being unable to serve for other reasons.

The body of Richard Oland, 69, was discovered on July 7, 2011. (Canadian Yachting Association)

A minimum of 10 jurors is required to deliver a verdict. Otherwise, a mistrial is declared.

So the lawyers have agreed 14 jurors and two alternates will be selected.

About 100 prospective jurors are scheduled to appear at the Saint John Law Courts building at 9 a.m. for possible selection.

The first 11 jurors — six women and five men — were chosen earlier this week from a panel of about 200.

If the final five aren't selected from today's panel of 100, there are still approximately 700 people left in the jury pool who have been assigned tentative court appearances of between Nov. 1 and Nov. 9.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Terrence Morrison, of Fredericton, is presiding.

There is a publication ban on the questions he is asking the potential jurors, as well as their answers and the reasons anyone is excused.