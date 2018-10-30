Jury selection for Dennis Oland's murder retrial continues in Saint John

Jury selection for Dennis Oland's murder retrial continues today in Saint John with another approximately 100 prospective jurors scheduled to appear at the courthouse.

Five jurors — two men and three women — were chosen Monday from a panel of about 100.

A total of 14 jurors and two alternates are required for the retrial, which is expected to last about 16 weeks.

Oland, 50, is being retried for second-degree murder in the killing of his multimillionaire father Richard Oland, more than seven years ago.

He was convicted in December 2015, but the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned his conviction, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury, and ordered a new trial.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Terrence Morrison is presiding.

Two weeks have been set aside for jury selection.

It's a multi-step process that gives prospective jurors an opportunity to ask to be excused before being individually questioned by the judge, scrutinized by two of their peers called triers, and then either challenged or accepted by the Crown prosecutors and defence lawyers.

Only people the Crown and defence are both content with are selected.

There is a publication ban on the questions asked, the answers given and the reasons anyone is excluded.

The body of Richard Oland, 69, was discovered on July 7, 2011. (Canadian Yachting Association)

Morrison gave a "very stern warning" that anyone who divulges the questions to other members of the jury pool or posts them on social media will be brought before him and "placed in very serious jeopardy."

"That is how serious we take the fair selection of a jury," he said.

The jury pool consists of more than 1,000 people who answered summonses to appear Oct. 15 at Harbour Station, the city's largest arena.

They were divided into groups of 50 that day and assigned dates between Oct. 29 and Nov. 9 to attend court for possible selection.

Oland, a financial adviser, is accused of killing his 69-year-old father on or around July 6, 2011 in Saint John.

He has maintained his innocence from the beginning and his extended family has stood by him.