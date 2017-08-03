Dennis Oland's house that featured prominently in his murder trials is for sale

Dennis Oland's family home, which was linked to money problems with his slain father, is for sale.

It's listed for $749,000.

"Grand First Olde Rothesay, Original, traditional heritage family home," the MSN description states.

"The perfect home to entertain."

It is the first time the house, built in 1930, has been offered for sale. It previously belonged to Oland's grandfather Philip Oland.

"A quiet and very exclusive neighborhood," the listing says.

Dennis Oland put the house at 58 Gondola Point Rd. up for sale after he recently reached a settlement with his estranged wife Lisa Andrik-Oland in a family court dispute.

Andrik-Oland launched legal action in June under the Marital Property Act and Family Services Act.

She was seeking an interim order to prevent Oland from selling the family home — which featured prominently in the Crown's alleged motive at his murder trials in the 2011 bludgeoning death of his father — to preserve her marital interest in the home and three adjacent properties, pending a final determination in the matter.

Andrik-Oland was also seeking a freezing of family assets, ownership of the house and its contents, spousal support, an equal division of marital property and debt, as well as a restraining order.

A hearing was scheduled for Nov. 10, but it was removed from the docket.

Dennis Oland and Lisa Andrik-Oland, pictured here arriving at the law courts in Saint John during his murder retrial, have been estranged since last February, according to court documents. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

The couple had reached an interim agreement shortly after Andrik-Oland filed her application. This occurred after she was granted an emergency intervention order under the Intimate Partner Violence Intervention Act.

There is a publication ban on the evidence Andrik-Oland presented to obtain the emergency order. But Chief Justice Tracey DeWare of the Court of Queen's Bench ruled Jan. 14 that the media can publish a transcript of Andrik-Oland's allegations.

Maintaining that ban would be "inappropriate and not in conformity" with the open-court principle, she said.

DeWare stipulated the publication ban should only be lifted after 14 days have passed, to give Oland and Andrik-Oland's lawyers a chance to appeal the decision.

Richard Oland, 69, was found dead in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011. (Canadian Yachting Association)

During Oland's divorce from his first wife in 2008-2009, his multimillionaire father Richard lent him more than $500,000 to ensure he didn't lose the home, which has been in the Oland family for more than 70 years.

Oland bounced two interest payments of $1,666.67 to his father, including one the day before he was killed, which the Crown had alleged was part of the motive for murder.

Richard Oland, 69, was found dead in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011. He had suffered 45 sharp- and blunt-force injuries to his head, neck and hands.

His son was the last known person to have seen him alive during a visit to his office the night before. No weapon was ever found.

A jury found Oland guilty of second-degree murder in 2015, but he was acquitted following his murder retrial by judge alone last year.