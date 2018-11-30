Opened back door 'negated' forensic testing, Dennis Oland murder retrial hears

The head of the Saint John Police Force's forensic identification section was unable to test a potentially key piece of evidence in the Richard Oland homicide investigation because it was contaminated before he got to it, Dennis Oland's murder retrial heard Thursday.

Sgt. Mark Smith testified he intended to dust the back door at the crime scene for fingerprints and swab it for DNA after he finished processing the blood-spattered office where the victim's body was discovered on the morning of July 7, 2011.

But by mid-afternoon, somebody had opened the door, which the defence has argued would have been the preferred exit route of the "killer or killers" because it led to an alleyway.

"The door and the door latch had been handled, negating my plan" to test it, said Smith.

Dennis Oland, 50, has been living in the community under conditions since October 2016, when the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned his conviction and granted him bail pending his retrial.

The RCMP forensic lab was "not very willing" to take any touch DNA submissions to begin with because of the low probability of getting any results, he explained.

"To aggravate that again, somebody else touching on top of the touch DNA — they probably would not have ever taken that at that point."

Oland, 50, is being retried for second-degree murder in the bludgeoning death of his multimillionaire father. He was the last known person to see him alive during a meeting at his investment firm office at 52 Canterbury St., on the evening of July 6, 2011.

The body of the 69-year-old was found face down in a large pool of blood the next morning, with more than 40 wounds to his head, neck and hands. No weapon was ever found.

A jury found his only son guilty in December 2015, but the New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned the conviction in October 2016 and ordered a new trial, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury.

This door, located in the foyer outside Richard Oland's Far End Corporation office at 52 Canterbury St., exited to a back alleyway and would have been the most clandestine route for a killer, the defence has argued. (Court exhibit)

On Thursday, he told the court he was the only forensic officer available the day the body was discovered. One had a broken leg and was limited to desk duty, another was doing an understudy program with the RCMP's forensic tech crimes unit, the third was off and the unit's newest member had not yet attended the basic forensic training course.

Smith arrived at the scene shortly after 10 a.m., left around 10:40 a.m. to retrieve some equipment and supplies from the police station and returned around 11:20 a.m. He saw the back door each time and it was closed, he said.

Smith checked the door for any obvious signs of blood, forced entry or other evidence, but planned to examine it more thoroughly later.

"Did you touch that door in any fashion?" asked Crown prosecutor P.J. Veniot. "No I did not."

His primary focus, he said, was the "core" crime scene, which he had to photograph, fingerprint and swab.

He also helped to remove the body from the bloody office, and escorted the body to the morgue at the Saint John Regional Hospital, where an autopsy was scheduled to be performed the following day.

When he returned to the office, he noticed the back door was open.

"Did you find out who might have opened the door?" asked Veniot.

"No," replied Smith.

"Were you able to determine if it was locked or unlocked?"

"I was not able to determine that."