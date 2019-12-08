Ottawa doctor appointed new University of Moncton president
Denis Prud’homme will begin term on July 1, taking over for interim president Jacques Paul Couturier
A francophone doctor from Ottawa has been appointed president and vice-chancellor of the University of Moncton, the university announced in a press release Saturday.
Denis Prud'homme will begin his five-year term on July 1, 2020. He will be taking over for interim president Jacques Paul Couturier.
Prud'homme has a background in science with a doctorate in medicine, a certificate in family medicine and a master's degree in physical activity science.
He's been working as the associate vice-president of research and scientific director at the Institut du Savoir Montfort in Ottawa since 2013.
In June, he was selected vice-president academic and acting chief executive officer of L'Hôpital Montfort in Ottawa.
Between 2002 and 2012, Prud'homme was the dean of the faculty of health sciences at University of Ottawa.
Before Prud'homme was chosen as the new president, he said one of his priorities for the university would be to increase the number of students.
The size of the university, and the fact that it's francophone, prompted him to apply, he told Radio-Canada this fall.
Prud'homme was the only candidate up for the position for a few months as the other remaining candidates withdrew earlier in the year.
He said he was honoured to be chosen.
"Through its three campuses, the Université de Moncton plays a critical social role by contributing to the vitality of Acadian society and the Francophonie," Prud'homme said in the release.
With files from Radio-Canada
