Longtime Liberal MLA Denis Landry announces jump to municipal politics
Bathurst East-Nepisiguit-Saint-Isidore MLA will step down in November if elected mayor
Long-time Liberal MLA Denis Landry says he wants to make the jump to municipal politics, potentially opening his provincial seat for new party leader Susan Holt.
Landry, first elected in 1995 and the only remaining member of the legislature to have served with former premier Frank McKenna, plans to run for mayor of the new municipality of Hautes-Terres in the Acadian Peninusla.
"It's rare that people see a provincial politician go to municipal politics, but I want to confirm Denis Landry will be a candidate for mayor of the new municipality of Hautes-Terres," he said.
The new entity created by local government reform will include St-Isidore, the village where Landry now lives.
With boundary changes over the years, the veteran MLA has represented three different riding configurations, but he says the new municipality closely resembles the boundaries of the first one, Centre-Péninsule.
"I think with my experience, I'm the right person to represent that new municipality," he said.
Municipal elections for new entities and existing municipalities that have seen major changes will take place Nov. 28.
Landry offered on Aug. 6 to resign his Bathurst East-Nepisiguit-Saint-Isidore seat so that Holt could run in a by-election and get into the legislature quickly.
But Premier Blaine Higgs has refused to commit to calling the by-election immediately. He would have six months from a declared vacancy to set a date.
Landry now says he'll remain an MLA until the municipal vote, unless he decides he can't be an effective provincial member while campaigning, or Holt and the party want him to go sooner.
"If the party asks me to leave faster, I'll do it. If they need my seat to get her into the legislature faster, that'll be it," he said, snapping his fingers.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?