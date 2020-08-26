Last-ditch pitch may not save century-old former factory in Saint John

Standing in a rare spot of sunlight on the second floor of a former bakery, the would-be developer of the building, John Cushnie, marvels at the brick walls, south-facing windows and high ceilings.

Where passing motorists on City Road see ugly, pale blue, wood siding, Cushnie sees the 100-year-old red-brick factory that was hidden behind that siding decades ago.

Earlier owners covered over many of the windows entirely, perhaps as a way to contain the loss of heat.

"It's deceptive because of the siding on the outside, but on the inside we're looking at the brickwork and everything," said Cushnie.

His dream is to remove the siding entirely, expose the windows and return the building to its original factory look, with the glass clerestory on the roof restored to let in even more light.

The condemned building's red brick facade and most of its windows were covered over with siding decades ago. (Connell Smith, CBC)

Cushnie has access to the necessary money, $80,000 to $150,000, to remove the siding, fix roof leaks and make it suitable for use as a workshop.

But he's in a race against time. The building could be demolished within weeks. To save it, he'll need to reverse a unanimous vote of city council ordering its removal.



"The councillors that I have spoken to have been relatively enthusiastic about the project," said Cushnie, who lives in Saint John and has renovated apartment houses, which he rents out.

"I think the mayor had some sort of reservations and suggested some criteria he'd like to see before moving forward. We've met that criteria."

The City Road building has been declared dangerous and dilapidated, and several councillors surveyed by CBC News had no interest in stopping the planned demolition.

"There should be no more delays ... I voted to tear it down ASAP," said Blake Armstrong.

"This situation has happened several times in the past when someone makes a last-minute decision, and when they find out how much money it will cost to renovate the property they back out," said Deputy Mayor Shirley McAlary.

I am not in favour of a deferral of the demolition, without a solid plan from someone with experience, an immediate start date for redevelopment and proof of bank financing - Don Darling, Saint John mayor

Cushnie would also have to gain ownership of the property, which has $65,000 in unpaid property taxes, something that puts it on course to be seized by the provincial government, which would then put it up for sale by auction.

Coun. Donna Reardon estimated that process would not be completed until April 2022, a period of time she's not willing to wait.

Coun. David Hickey said Cushnie should be given a chance if he and city enforcement staff can come up with a "clear, measured plan on this property."

He noted, however, that on several occasions in the past, such extensions have not worked out, costing the city even more money in the end.

Mayor Don Darling tweeted a response Aug. 14 to Cushnie's original pitch for the property.

"I am not in favour of a deferral of the demolition, without a solid plan from someone with experience, an immediate start date for redevelopment and proof of bank financing," said Darling.