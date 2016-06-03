Fredericton hotel says most guests accepting of mask requirement in public spaces

The Delta Fredericton is requiring that all guests wear masks in the hotel's public spaces, even if physical distancing can be maintained.

The initiative launched on July 27 and extends to all Marriott facilities worldwide.

It also includes the Delta Marriott Saint John, The Algonquin Resort in Saint Andrews, and the Delta Beausejour and Residence Inn in Moncton.

Sara Holyoke, the general manager of the Delta Fredericton, said typically the hotel would follow the policy in its own jurisdiction, but this decision directly follows public health guidelines.

So even though masks are only required in New Brunswick when physically distancing cannot be maintained, it made sense for Delta Fredericton to follow the directions from head office.

"It was an easy step for us right when the decision was delivered," she told Information Morning Fredericton. "Our corporate offices are in the United States so it's pretty evident why we're needing it there but, as an international company, I think it's just the right thing to do."

She said for New Brunswick it will be a good habit to develop for when travelers begin moving across borders more freely.

The Delta offers disposable masks to guests. It must be worn in the lobby, while on your way to restaurant or bar tables, in elevators, hallways and any other public space within the hotel.

Masks do not need to be worn when outside the building.

She said while they were nervous about the public's response, so far they've had little pushback.

Sara Holyoke is the general manager of Delta Fredericton where wearing a mask is now required in public spaces. 8:14

"Well, it is a challenge for us because the service we're providing is not typically saying no to guests. We're usually pretty accommodating. But most guests have been very flexible."

At times they have to remind guests of the new rule but she said guests have been "very gracious."

She said even staff had a hard time getting used to wearing a mask when the hotel reopened it June.

"At first it's an adjustment and then certainly in the heat outside, it's tough on the team but they're troopers and they've done a fantastic job this summer."

"At first we noticed sometimes a mask would come down and I was a little guilty of that as well but now we've really just adopted the understanding of why it's so important to keep others safe."