Delta Fredericton closes for now after demand falls during outbreak

One of Fredericton's most prominent hotels has closed its doors because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Delta Fredericton was shut down Friday morning.

"We have communicated with all of our guests to let them know that this would be taking place, and certainly our goal is to get back and running as soon as possible," said Sara Holyoke, general manager of Delta Fredericton.

Holyoke said the decision was made to ensure the safety of staff and visitors, but she also noted the sharp decline in guests in recent days following the rise of the coronavirus.

The hotel is one of the capital city's largest, with more than 220 guest rooms, ballrooms and a restaurant and bar.

According to Sara Holyoke, the Delta's general manager, security and maintenance staff will still work during the closure. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Holyoke said the Delta employs between 100 and 150 people, depending on the time of year.

She would not comment on the number of possible layoffs, but said maintenance crews and security staff will continue to operate in the building until conditions have improved for business.

"The goal is to reopen as soon as possible," said Holyoke. "Honestly, I would open it next week if I could. It just depends on demand."