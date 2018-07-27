The cycle continues: Another incoming government faces deficit, growing debt load

Listen to the full CBC New Brunswick Political Panel podcast by downloading from the CBC Podcast page or subscribing to the podcast in iTunes.

Blaine Higgs says he's experiencing déjà​ vu in the lead-up to the provincial election — the incoming government will have to deal with a nine-figure deficit and more than $1 billion in prior committed spending.

"What do we see happening now? The complete cycle happening all over again," the Progressive Conservative leader said, criticizing the past and present Liberal governments of poor fiscal management.

Higgs said the Liberals increased taxes but have failed to right the fiscal ship while promising more than $1 billion in government spending so far this year.

His remarks come as the New Brunswick government released on Monday its first-quarter budget figures, showing the provincial debt is rising faster than projected.

The debt is now projected to rise by $385.4 million and is likely to settle just below $14.5 billion by the end of next March.

The new budget numbers also show a slight dip in the deficit, which is now forecast to be $187.4 million this year, $1.3 million lower than the original forecast.

That's significantly lower than what Higgs inherited as finance minister in David Alward's Progressive Conservative government in 2010 — something Treasury Board President and Liberal MLA Roger Melanson noted while defending his party's actions on the CBC New Brunswick Political Panel podcast.

'Balanced approach'

Melanson said the province has taken a "balanced approach" in addressing the province's poor fiscal standing while also making strategic "investments."

"The deficit is coming down every single year of our mandate and the dollars added to the net debt has significantly decreased every year to the point where we're getting close to a position where we don't have deficits anymore," Melanson said.

That statement made People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin laugh out loud. Austin, who's been critical of the consecutive deficits posted by both the Liberals and PCs, pointed the finger at both Melanson and Higgs.

"Both of them have lost any credibility in terms of fiscal restraint, proper financial management of the public purse."

Austin called for the end of "corporate welfare," adding that tax increases shouldn't be used for major spending promises.

'Failing to govern'

Green Party Leader David Coon said continued increases in the debt show that both the Liberals and PCs have ignored calls to create and stick to a debt management plan.

He said the increased revenues are not reflected in the quality of public services.

"This government has been failing to govern," Coon said.

"They don't seem to recognize that when they got elected, they were elected to run a government, not to run an election campaign for four years to try and resume power four years later."