Group saves deer stranded on Madawaska River ice

A dozen people in New Brunswick rescued a deer who was trapped on the ice of the Madawaska River on Sunday morning.

Richard Ryan, a retired paramedic from Edumundston, and some friends saw a deer on the river Saturday afternoon. After contacting various organizations, they decided they would take matters into their own hands the next day, if the deer was still in the same place.

The following morning they gathered near the river in the local service district of Saint-Jacques, to find the deer had not moved.

They bundled up their equipment, a canoe, life jackets and rope, and studied the ice on the river.

"We did our homework," Ryan told Radio-Canada, speaking in French.

They got to work, one group in the canoe and another on the shore.

The deer seemed fairly frightened.

"As soon as he saw people coming, he was a little agitated, he tried to get up, but he couldn't, he fell," said Ryan.

They tied rope around the deer and began pulling him to shore.

The group gave the animal some food, and, despite his adventures, he seemed to be recovering. Worried the animal would return to the river, they stayed until he made his way back into the woods.

"The way he took off, he looked like he still had enough breath," said Ryan. " It should be OK for this winter."

A successful rescue, but not without risks

Ryan praised the teamwork in rescuing the deer.

However, he warned anyone who might be tempted to rescue an animal in this way. The group of nature lovers was experienced, had a solid plan and took all the necessary precautions when checking the thickness of the ice, he said.

In addition, one of the participants was a firefighter and knew the river well.

"If people want to try an experience like this, you shouldn't do it on a whim. It is risking their lives. It would be distressing to see people hurting themselves."