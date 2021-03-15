A set of videos and photos posted to Facebook has sparked excitement and chatter on a subject that, to many New Brunswickers, might seem unsurprising.

Deer spotted on the street? Isn't that kind of like spotting sand at the beach?

But these photos were taken in Bathurst, which is not exactly a hotspot for deer and hasn't been for many years.

In the wildlife management area surrounding that northern New Brunswick city, deer hunting is closed, deer sightings are occasional, and deer mobs are downright rare.

So when Tyler Ells saw a small herd of about 20 of the cloven-hoofed creatures prancing through the downtown core last week, he was agog.

He grabbed his phone and snapped some photos and a video, then posted them on Facebook.

Almost immediately, the comments started coming in.

"Wow! Now that is beautiful!"

"Wonderful!"

"I saw this too!"

By the next day, his photos had been shared more than 3,000 times.

By the weekend, they had topped 4,000 shares, still climbing.

Ells said he was surprised by how much attention the post got but agreed it was "definitely an amazing sight."

"It's not very often you see them on the roads like that," he said.

Tyler Ells, seen here with his girlfriend, Vanessa Gionet, says he is surprised by how many shares his deer video and pics have gotten. (Submitted by Tyler James Ells)

Acting Mayor Lee Steever said he has had a couple of "deer mob" sightings lately as well.

"We've all seen them in the past few weeks, almost every day," Steever said. "And it's funny, because they're right in our busiest section of town."

Steever said seeing that many deer, particularly in the streets, is "very unusual."

"The odd time you'll get a moose here," he said. "But not deer. There hasn't been deer hunting in northern New Brunswick for at least 30 years, so it's nice to see that the herd is strong and coming back."

Steever said there have been no complaints whatsoever from residents — aside from a few people worried the animals might get hit by a vehicle — and he has no idea what's driving them into the city.

A herd of about 18 to 20 deer has been spotted been roaming the streets of Bathurst lately. (Submitted by Tyler James Ells)

No surge in deer population, department says

The Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development said there has not been a surge in the deer population numbers in the Bathurst area, despite what the street-herd sighting might suggest.

"Deer numbers are average this winter compared to the previous winter," department spokesperson Nick Brown said in an email.

Brown said it's not unusual to see a few more deer in and around Bathurst as melting snow increases their ability to get around and "search for food," but he noted the volume of deer in the downtown core could be a safety issue.

"The main public safety concern with high deer densities near urban centres is an increased risk of deer-vehicle accidents," Brown said.

That's something Bathurst Coun. Penny Anderson worries about as well.

Anderson said she has seen deer struck by cars in the Tetagouche Hill area, about five kilometres from the downtown.

"There's a very high volume on that stretch of road," she said.

Given the sheer volume of deer roaming the downtown lately, Anderson worries those deer, too, could be at risk of being struck.

Anderson said she often sees deer in her own neighbourhood near the Gowan Brae golf course, but even she was surprised by Ells's downtown deer photos.

"It was quite the sight," she said.