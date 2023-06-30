RCMP warn against vigilantism as they investigate series of Deer Island incidents

RCMP are warning the public against acts of vigilantism as they investigate a series of incidents on Deer Island that saw a car heavily damaged by a group of people and a building burned to the ground.

Police "do not condone the public taking policing matters into their own hands," New Brunswick RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Stéphane Esculier said in a statement Wednesday.

"Doing this puts themselves and others in their communities at risk, including someone being seriously injured or killed, or facing arrest and legal proceedings for their own actions."

The warning comes as investigators from the St. George detachment are on Deer Island, with members from specialized units, such a forensic identification and community crime reduction, on their way, Esculier told CBC News.

"We're definitely dedicated to conduct the investigation fully."

Started late Tuesday night

The series of incidents started Tuesday, shortly after 11 p.m., when RCMP received a report of a disturbance at the ferry terminal on Deer Island, said Esculier.

A car was "heavily damaged by a group of unknown individuals" and returned to the mainland. There, St. George officers spoke to the people whose car was damaged.

About an hour later, police were called about a fire at an "abandoned residence" on the island, Esculier said.

"According to preliminary investigation, it would appear that the fire would be suspicious in nature, most likely criminal."

Then, on Wednesday, around 10:30 a.m., police received a report of a theft of fuel at the ferry terminal on Deer Island.

No officer stationed on island for years

Esculier could not immediately comment on reports of alleged vigilantism by local residents over recent thefts, which have included everything from gas and batteries to fishing equipment and lobsters, according to some people CBC has spoken to.

It's all part of the investigation, he said, noting it could be a lengthy one. Anyone with any information about the incidents can call St. George RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Esculier confirmed an RCMP officer used to be stationed on the island but not for "a few years." Calls are handled by St. George instead. He could not immediately say why.

Deer Island is cut off from the mainland between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., when the ferry doesn't run. (Robert Gallant)

It takes about 20 minutes to drive from St. George to Letete to catch the ferry to Deer Island. The crossing takes about 20 minutes, according to the Department of Transportation's website.

Roughly 700 people live on the 45-square-kilometre island.

"Even if there's no officer present 24 hours a day … there's always RCMP officers that are in position to respond to urgent priority calls," Esculier said.

Asked about the fact the island has no ferry service between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., he said RCMP can commission the ferry after-hours, if necessary.

Investigations take time

Esculier said he understands "there's definitely frustration" about crime rates in affected communities but said RCMP take all reports of crime seriously.

"Sometimes investigations take longer than what the public may believe" they should, he said. But police have follow a process to gather enough evidence to support any charges.

"We need communities and citizens to work together with us — legally and safely — in order to protect everyone."

Residents 'got fed up ... had enough'

Volunteer fire Chief Dwayne Richardson said the "back history" is that residents believe a growing number of people who use drugs, including some who steal things, come and go from the island.

"This group of people stands out as problem people, and every time they show up, you know, there's stuff being stolen from the wharves — whether it's gas cans, or batteries, or inverters off the vessels," Richardson said. "You know, it's obvious when they arrive on Deer Island that things are going missing.

"They felt that they had immunity, either from the people or from the law. And I guess the people of the island just got fed up [Tuesday] night and had enough of it."

Firefighters were called just after midnight Tuesday to a fire at a location where the alleged lawbreakers stay "intermittently," said Richardson, noting some tents were also in the yard.

By the time crews arrived, the "old house" was in flames.

"It was beyond doing, you know, anything with," Richardson said. "So it was basically just a defensive operation and just keep it from spreading into the woods."

Seventeen firefighters battled the blaze until just after 4:30 a.m.

The house and small structure behind it both burned to the ground.

Nobody was there at the time, said Richardson.

Island 'a lot different' than it used to be

He said it was his understanding that the people who normally stay there were met coming off the ferry about an hour earlier by 30 to 40 local residents.

The residents had a discussion with them, and then the ferry, which had stopped running for the night, made an extra run to return the people to the mainland, according to Richardson.

This is the first [time] in my life that something this drastic's happened. - Dwyane Richardson, volunteer fire chief and resident

"This is the first [time] in my life that something this drastic's happened," he said.

Richardson, 54, a married father of two grown sons, has lived on Deer Island his whole life.

"Things are a lot different than they used to be when I grew up here and even, you know, when my kids were smaller," he said.

Drugs are "more and more readily available."

"And it's like anything in a small area, you know, everybody knows your business and … who's doing what."

The lack of onsite policing is a concern for some residents, said Richardson, who described himself as being among those "frustrated."

"We're a remote community, you know, with a ferry that runs from six in the morning till 11 o'clock at night, so if something happens like this, you know, there's no police readily available," he said.

"I think people want to be treated equally … whether it's policing, or whatever it is."