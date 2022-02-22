Appeal Court reserves decision in Wilbur Dedam sexual assault case

Arguments in the appeal of former Esgenoôpetitj chief Wilbur Dedam's convictions two years ago on sex crimes were heard Tuesday.

Dedam, then 68, was convicted of four sexual assault charges at a trial in the fall of 2020.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting or touching three females between 1977 and 1985 while they were children.

At an appeal the hearing held virtually on Tuesday, defence lawyers expressed concern about the validity and consistency of some statements by witnesses, specifically about when they remembered events taking place.

They also said circumstances, including Dedam's age and First Nations ethnicity, should have been taken into consideration during sentencing.

The New Brunswick Court of Appeal reserved its decision until a later date.

Dedam has not been in custody pending the outcome of the appeals process.