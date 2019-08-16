Tips for decluttering your digital data

While the pandemic may have allowed you a little more time to declutter your closets, the author of a book about digital organization says you shouldn't stop there.

Angela Crocker, author of Declutter Your Data, said you should regularly get rid of digital debris — and unlike spring cleaning, once a year isn't enough.

She said people should get into the habit of spending a few minutes a day or a week to stay on top of the ever-growing collection of stuff on our phones and computers.

"It's a lot less effort to spend five minutes a day than it is to devote an entire weekend to going through every photo you took in the last year," she said.

Because much of the data we keep is hidden, "we don't really see it," she said. "So you suddenly can have 22,000 photos.

"It is handy that they don't take up so much space on a bookshelf with endless photo albums, but we need to treasure the photos we want to keep."

Angela Crocker is author of Declutter Your Data. (angelacrocker.com)

Crocker suggests going through your photos regularly — either daily or weekly — to avoid the task becoming a weekend-long chore.

Delete duplicates, or ones that are out of focus, and definitely the screenshots you no longer need. Then, the ones you decide to keep should be organized, because even with regular purging, most people's collections are enormous.

She said most recent operating systems can recognize faces and that can be used to generate albums for particular people. The same thing can be done for locations, so that vacation photographs, for example, can be kept in a special folder.

"So, there are ways to sift through your images, but there's still a lot there. And so if we can do some maintenance to get rid of the ones that we don't need, then we can enjoy the albums that we do have — and they're more meaningful to us moving forward."

Save photos to the cloud

She also recommends backing them up to a cloud service, so that they don't have to be kept on our phones, and taking up limited storage space.

Doing that also allows access between devices, she said.

"So the photos you take on your mobile phone can then also be seen on your computer … sometimes you need a bigger screen in order to be able to see the detail in an image."

Emptying inboxes

Crocker said she often asks people about the number of unread messages in their inboxes. The record so far is 76,000.

And they just keep coming.

"Every morning, we wake up and there's another hundred messages and then another hundred at lunchtime," said Crocker.

She suggests not scanning through your list of new messages if you don't have time to deal with them. Wait until you have a few minutes to address each message, rather than opening and leaving it until later — and then never returning to it.

And when you do have time, she suggests triaging messages as a way to stay on top of things and not miss important ones.

As a first step, scan for spam and other useless messages and delete them immediately.

Author Angela Crocker suggests only opening your inbox when you have time to deal with new messages.

"You know, maybe you're not shopping for coffee, so you don't need that coffee coupon this morning."

Then look for emails that are just informational — take the information and then delete them.

Crocker said it's also "hugely helpful" to unsubscribe to offers you no longer need. If you don't have babies anymore, for example, unsubscribe to those groups or businesses.

She also suggests creating "a subsidiary mailbox." Her approach is to put all emails that she wants to keep into a separate folder.

"They just go into one big archive."

She said search functions have improved to the point that it's easy to find that one coupon you're looking for, or a specific message.

"By moving things from your inbox to other places, you reduce your stress, and you know that you're managing your email."

Your inbox isn't a to-do list

Crocker said it's also important not to treat your inbox like a to-do list — the items will just get lost there.

So if there are "action items," move them to another place. It doesn't even have to be a virtual place. She said some people still prefer the old-fashioned paper to-do list where you can cross off, or check off, items as they are completed.

Crocker said most phones and computers come with digital versions of the to-do list, and those can often be shared across platforms.

Just a couple of words on that to-do list can be enough to remind you that the details can be found in the original email.

Accumulating online subscriptions

Crocker said it's also a good idea to take stock of all of the streaming and gaming services that you've signed up for.

Many people cancelled their traditional cable television services to save money, but many of them are now paying more when all of the individual fees are added up.

"And so I think it's a good idea to do an annual check of all of your online spending. I tend to do this as I prepare my taxes, and I'm looking back at my financial records for the year."

Perhaps there are some that you don't use, or ones that you only meant to sign up for long enough to binge-watch that one series — and then forgot to cancel it.

Individually, they may seem like a small price to pay.

"'Yeah, I can subscribe to that. It's only $8.99 a month,'" said Crocker. "But that adds up over the course of a year. And then you multiply that by 15 different services and suddenly you're in the hole thousands of dollars, potentially."

Security concerns

There are also potential security threats to leaving sensitive information in your inbox, says Brendan Dunphy of CyberNB.

"Security is very much an issue," he said, "and any information that just sits in your inbox is at risk if your devices get hacked or if your company's system is hacked."

In addition to credit card numbers and other financial information, he said, many people now have medical information on their devices, including proof of vaccinations and Medicare numbers.

Health-care information is the highest-grossing type of information on the dark web, according to Brendan Dunphy of CyberNB. (Shutterstock / Dmytro Tyshchenko)

"Health-care information is the highest-grossing type of information on the dark web, so the threat actors are trying to steal that type of information more than anything else," said Dunphy.

"Email is not secure today. So if you receive an email with secure information, you should take it out of your email account."

He suggested storing it in encrypted form and deleting the original email.