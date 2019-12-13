If you're headed outdoors this weekend, you may want to bring your umbrella.

Rainfall warnings are in effect across New Brunswick for Saturday and into Sunday.

Northern and eastern regions of the province could see 20-40 millimetres of rain, Environment Canada says. In northern regions, precipitation will begin as snow before changing over.

Southern regions of the province might see up to 70 millimetres.

Environment Canada says it's possible some low-lying areas could see localized flooding. The rain is less likely to be absorbed because the ground is frozen.

Strong westerly winds could gust up to 90 km/h Sunday afternoon. A wind warning is in place for the Tantramar Marsh area for Sunday morning and afternoon.

The Fundy coast is expected to receive the highest rainfall amounts.

Two ferries are cancelled because of the weather. A ferry departing Digby, N.S., at 5 p.m.Saturday and a ferry departing Saint John at 8 a.m. Sunday will no longer be leaving the dock.