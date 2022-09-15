Fredericton police are working to identify a man found dead in the St. John River.

A fisherman found the body near the Westmorland street bridge around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The man is believed to be in his 30s.

Police and fire responded to the call, according to a press release from Fredericton Police. The man was found without ID so investigators are working with other jurisdictions to identify him.

The Fredericton Police Force has no reports of a missing man, said the release.

A spokesperson for the Fredericton Police told CBC there would be no further information until Thursday morning.