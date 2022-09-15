Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New Brunswick

Police working to identify man found dead in St. John River

A fisherman found the body near the Westmorland street bridge in Fredericton around 5 p.m. Wednesday. 

A fisherman found the body Wednesday evening

Fredericton Police are working with other jurisdictions to identify the body of a man found Wednesday in the St. John River. (Gary Moore/CBC file photo)

Fredericton police are working to identify a man found dead in the St. John River.

The man is believed to be in his 30s. 

Police and fire responded to the call, according to a press release from Fredericton Police. The man was found without ID so investigators are working with other jurisdictions to identify him. 

The Fredericton Police Force has no reports of a missing man, said the release. 

A spokesperson for the Fredericton Police told CBC there would be no further information until Thursday morning. 

A fisherman found the body near the Westmorland street bridge. (Allyson McCormack/CBC)
