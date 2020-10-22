Education council chair in Saint John hopes for more funding, transparency

A group lobbying for school projects in Saint John is adding its voice to concerns raised this week by the auditor general.

On Tuesday, Kim Adair-MacPherson released a report that found Education Department decisions about school capital projects were not always evidence–based and that there isn't a long-term plan to deal with needed maintenance at existing schools.

"I think it would be best if the province developed a plan to make sure that those things are going to be addressed in a timely way," said Rob Fowler, chair of the Anglophone South District Education Council, who also noted that he understood the need for fiscal restraint, given the province's financial position.

Every year, the district submits a list of about $30 million worth of renovations, he said, but only receives $2 to $3 million in funding.

"That's not going to address the long-term needs of these buildings as they age," said Fowler, noting the average age of schools in Saint John is about 70 years.

A major upgrade project at Saint John High School is one of several that were cancelled when the Higgs government was elected in 2018.

"Now those repairs are starting to crop up," said Fowler. "And we're going to have to spend some serious money there."

It's also been "difficult," said Fowler, to deal with the recent trend of just one new school project being approved per year in each of the public school sectors, francophone and anglophone.

"Naturally it was concerning," said Fowler, when the only new school project to get approval was in the minister's riding.

He doesn't doubt Hanwell needed a school, and said he takes the minister at his word that he did not interfere in the project rankings.

But Saint John's south end "desperately" needs a new school as well, said Fowler.

"We'd been waiting very patiently."

That's the situation every November and December, he said, as the capital budget is decided.

"We never do get feedback on how we scored or how we ranked."

Fowler thinks the process is fairer than it used to be, however.

"The old days, it might have been an MLA calling the minister of education saying, 'I need a school in my riding,' and getting it. And that just doesn't happen anymore. I think there's certainly more, you know, needs are being filled as opposed to wants, and that's probably a good thing."

Besides the South End-Central Peninsula school, Anglophone South is also looking for a new school to replace Hazen-White-St. Francis and Centennial schools, and new schools or additions to deal with crowding at M. Gerald Teed Memorial and Princess Elizabeth schools.

"We keep pushing forward," he said.