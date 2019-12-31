Rothesay mother killed daughter before taking her own life, police say

Police have concluded a Rothesay woman killed her seven-year-old daughter and then herself.

The bodies of Louise Cassie-Laflamme, 43, and her daughter Solange were discovered in an apartment on Sierra Avenue on Monday around 10 a.m.

Autopsies have been completed, Kennebecasis Regional Police Force said in a news release Thursday morning.

"The investigation has determined that the child's death was the result of a homicide, and that the woman then died as a result of a self-inflicted injury," the statement said.

Police received a 911 call to the apartment building and discovered the mother and daughter. They later identified the woman as Cassie-Laflamme but did not reveal the girl's name.

Veteran lawyer David Lutz, who employed Cassie-Laflamme, identified the girl as her daughter Solange. He described Cassie-Laflamme as a "gentle person" and Solange as a "joyful" little girl.

Police considered the deaths suspicious and on Tuesday said they were not looking for any suspects.

No charges are expected, but police are still investigating and ask that anyone who was in contact with the two victims before their deaths call the force at 506-847-6300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.