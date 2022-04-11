12-year-old boy dies after falling into Edmundston creek

A 12-year-old boy died Sunday after falling into a creek in Edmundston, N.B.

Emergency responders received a call at about 3 p.m. Sunday about a report that a boy went missing after falling into a creek near Principale Street in the Saint-Basile area of Edmundston, according to a news release the City of Edmundston issued Monday morning.

Firefighters and police officers responded, and after a 10-minute search, found the boy lodged against ice in Mastic Creek.

He was pronounced dead at the Edmundston Regional Hospital in the late afternoon.

Another boy also fell into the creek and was kept under observation at the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The boy's cause of death remains unknown, but police have deemed it accidental, according to the news release.

Police are reminding people it is "very dangerous" to venture near waterways at this time of year.

A response team is currently at the École Régionale de Saint-Basile to support students and staff.