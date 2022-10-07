36-year-old Elsipogtog man's death investigated as homicide

The death of an Elsipogtog First Nation man is being investigated as a homicide by New Brunswick RCMP's Major Crime Unit.

Members of Elsipogtog and Richibucto RCMP detachments responded to an altercation on Oak Street in Elsipogtog First Nation at around 6 a.m. Friday, said an RCMP release.

Police say they found a 36-year-old man who appeared to have suffered stab wounds. RCMP members administered first-aid while waiting for Ambulance New Brunswick, but the man died at the scene as a result of injuries, according to the release.

A 46-year-old man from Elsipogtog First Nation was arrested later that day, police say, and a weapon was located and seized.

Police are interested in speaking to anyone who lives in the Oak Street and Graham Road area who may have video surveillance footage, or anyone who drove through the area between midnight and 9 a.m. who may have witnessed something suspicious or has dash-cam footage.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the man's cause of death.