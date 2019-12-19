Death of 16-year-old boy in Sussex area deemed suspicious
Body of teenager was discovered at his home Wednesday night, RCMP say
The death of a 16-year-old boy from Picadilly near Sussex is being treated as suspicious by the RCMP.
The teenager was found dead in his home on Orchard Crescent around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after the Sussex RCMP received a call.
RCMP say they are investigating "the sudden death" and the major crime unit is still on the scene.
"We will be conducting an autopsy tomorrow to determine the exact cause of death, but at this time we are considering it as suspicious," Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh of the New Brunswick RCMP said Thursday.
No one else was in the house when the body was found.
Police didn't release the name of the teenager.
Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the RCMP at 506-433-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
