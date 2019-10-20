Fredericton used car dealer faces 21 charges

The owner of a former used car dealership in Fredericton has been charged in court following a police investigation.

William Cornford appeared in provincial court Monday, facing three counts of theft, 10 counts of fraud, six counts of uttering a forged document, and two counts of false pretenses.

Fredericton police would not comment, saying the matter is before the courts.

W&P Auto Sales on the city's north side ceased operations in August 2019.

Several customers came forward to police saying the dealership never paid off liens for which it was responsible under the trade-in agreements when purchasing used cars.

Also last year, NextGear Capital, a financing company serving auto dealers, filed a statement of claim with the Court of Queen's Bench against W&P Auto.

According to court documents, NextGear Capital extended a loan of $250,000 to W&P Auto and the dealership defaulted on payments.

In the statement of claim, NextGear says that W&P Auto owes a principal balance of $136,894.78.

Court was adjourned until Dec. 21.