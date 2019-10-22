Deadlock declared in CUPE negotiations with New Brunswick

The New Brunswick Labour and Employment Board has declared a deadlock in negotiations between the union that represents nearly 1,500 workers in eight provincial departments and the province.

CUPE Local 1190 and the government must advise the board by Oct. 29 whether they are willing to submit the dispute to binding arbitration, the board announced in its three-page decision on Tuesday.

The union requested the declaration on Monday after about two years of bargaining.

"Government's lack of willingness to achieve a fair deal explains this deadlock," Local 1190 president Brent Wiggins said in a statement.

Last summer, a conciliation board report made about 10 recommendations, including a 12 per cent wage increase over four years.

"Sadly, government has refused to agree to implement any of the recommendations from this neutral third party," said Wiggins, noting members have not had "real wage increases in years."

Other recommendations had included:

Standardized treatment of casual workers in the bargaining unit.

Boot allowance increase to $175 and tool allowance increase to $350.

Respect of seniority for job postings.

The decision comes on the heels of the Labour and Employment Board ordering workers responsible for doing a large share of the province's hospital and nursing home laundry back to work last Friday.

CUPE members protested for two days outside Saint John Laundry, prompting a complaint by the province that they were striking illegally.

CUPE Local 1190 represents about 24 workers at the government-run plant in west Saint John.

Some of the departments the local represents include Transportation and Infrastructure and Tourism, Heritage and Culture.