Officials trying to learn more about whale carcass in Saint John Harbour





Michael Caines was out sailing with friends on an overnight cruise from Saint John to Grand Manan when his son noticed something in the harbour.



"From a distance it looked like a really big rock but it was too far out to be anything that would be recognized as a rock on the chart or anything," he said.



When they got up close, Caines said, it appeared to be a humpback whale measuring about 10 metres in length.



"The belly was sticking up the furthest, it was lying on its back and, yeah, it looked like a big — very big — dead whale," he said.





"Once we do, we'll try to confirm the species," he said.



Boaters came across the whale between Manawagonish Island and Coleson Cove on Tuesday. 0:53

Reid said they'd had reports of a humpback whale floating in the Bay of Fundy for the past couple of days and are in the process of confirming whether this is that same whale.



"Hopefully, it's not a second animal," he said.



MARS was unable to confirm the exact location of the original whale sighting, but Reid said it was in the Digby area.

A food source

That whale was already quite decomposed.



Reid said that if the carcass spotted near Saint John is the same one, it wouldn't be worth the effort or resources to perform a necropsy.



Whale carcasses "provide food for animals in the area," he said. "The previously reported humpback had numerous shark bites on it but this is an important food source, so letting nature take its natural course isn't a bad option sometimes."



Caines said the whale he and his party saw looked like it had been in the water for a little while.