Dead minke whale washes up on Acadian Peninsula

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans is investigating the discovery of a dead minke whale that washed up earlier this week on a beach on the Acadian Peninsula in northeastern New Brunswick.

Residents first noticed the whale on Tuesday evening off the shore of Cap-Bateau, in the community of Lamèque.

A spokesperson for DFO confirmed the dead whale is a minke and said more information would be released at a later time.

Denise Thibodeau was walking along the beach at Cap-Bateau around 6 p.m. on Tuesday when she first spotted the whale, several metres offshore.

Residents of Cap-Bateau, on the Acadian Peninsula, first noticed this whale on Tuesday night. (Submitted by Armandine Haché)

Armandine Haché, who lives next to the beach, saw the dead minke around midday Wednesday, when it was closer to the beach. She said she reported the sighting to authorities and saw fisheries officers on the scene Wednesday afternoon.

Both women estimate the whale to be between 6 and 7.6 metres long (20 to 25 feet).

"We've been there for 55 years and this is the first time we've seen it," Haché told Radio-Canada in French.

Denise Thibodeau, who's lived in the area for eight years, also said she's never seen a beached whale before.

WATCH | DFO confirms the carcass of this whale is a minke: A dead minke whale has washed up on a beach in northeastern New Brunswick Duration 0:36 Residents of Cap-Bateau, on the Acadian Peninsula, first noticed the carcass on Tuesday and reported it to fisheries officials.

"I was surprised and sad at the same time," she said.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a U.S. government science agency, the number of minke whales is considered stable .

One of 'most abundant'

"Minke whales are members of the baleen or 'great' whale family and are the smallest of the rorquals ," its website says. Rorquals are the largest group of baleen whales.

"They are one of the most abundant rorqual in the world, and their population status is considered stable throughout almost their entire range."

The dead minke washed up on the shore in Cap-Bateau, indicated on this map by the red marker. (Google Maps)

They can grow to more than 10 metres (about 35 feet) and live up to 50 years.

According to the Washington-based group's website, there's been an increase in minke deaths along the Atlantic coast from Maine to South Carolina since January 2017.

A request for more information from the agency was unanswered by publication time.