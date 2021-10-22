Hundreds of dead young tree swallows raise concerns in southeast N.B.

Ask Louis-Émile Cormier what he loves about tree swallows, and the tone of his voice immediately changes.

It's clear the retired arena worker is pretty fond of the aerial acrobats.

"Oh, they are so graceful when they do fly," he said in an interview from his Cocagne home.

"I have 35 [nesting] boxes down here at the [Cocagne] Marina, and I come almost every day with my coffee to watch them."

Cormier volunteers to tend to more than 250 nesting boxes in the area for the Pays de Cocagne Sustainable Development Group.

Unlike their cousin species of barn swallows and bank swallows, which are listed as endangered in this part of the country, tree swallow populations have been pretty healthy.

One of more than 250 tree swallow nesting boxes in the Cocagne area. Tree swallows are generally doing better than barn and bank swallows, which are in trouble, especially in the Maritimes. (Pays de Cocagne Sustainable Development Group)

But this summer, Cormier got a bit of a shock.

He volunteered to help the group clean out some nesting boxes in the Dieppe/Shediac area after nesting season ended, and what they found wasn't good news.

While inland boxes near Dieppe showed lots of signs of successful nesting, a number of the boxes closer to the coast contained dead young birds.

Cormier's thoughts immediately turned to his own nesting boxes along the trails in and around the Cocagne River watershed.

He checked all 257 boxes, and found dead young birds in 67 of them.

"I've never seen this before," he said. "Really, it's just like losing a friend. Real sorrow."

Louis-Émile Cormier of Cocagne has been volunteering to tend to the area's nesting boxes for 15 years. He says he loves to watch the agile birds fly as they hunt for insects. (Submitted by Louis-Émile Cormier)

Cormier said it looked like most of the birds were almost ready to begin flying at the time of their death.

"What's weird is last year, out of 250, I didn't have any dead young."

Cormier said tree swallows usually have five or six in a brood, so it's likely these deaths could mean the loss of 300 or more birds in the local population.

He also saw fewer signs of successful nesting.

Normally, about 60 to 65 per cent of the boxes show evidence that there were babies that grew to be fledglings and left the nest.

This year, the success rate was around 30 per cent.

And what happened is a bit of a mystery.

The bird remains were sent away to be tested, but veterinarians at UPEI said the birds were too badly decomposed to reveal anything to researchers.

Cormier said the only thing he can pinpoint as a possible cause is starvation.

Tree swallows eat flying insects, using their phenomenal agility and reflexes to catch bugs in mid-air.

They are so quick, scientists have reported seeing swallows catching raindrops to drink.

So anything that might cause flying insects to stay on the ground could affect how much the birds can catch for their hungry broods.

The death of hundreds of young tree swallows in nesting boxes around Cocagne, N.B. have people puzzled. (Submitted by Alain Clavette)

A long stretch of bad weather at the wrong time could also be deadly.

There was a four-day period of cold, rainy weather during the nesting season, which runs from mid-April to the first week of July in the area.

But Cormier said it's hard to say that's what caused the problem.

He said, anecdotally, people in the area have seen fewer insects this summer than in past seasons.

"The birds that do feed on insects are having a hard, hard time."

Cormier contacted other people in the region to see if they were experiencing similar deaths.

He said dead young were also found in boxes in the Cap-Pelé and Barachois area, and in Sainte-Marie-de-Kent.

A recent study at Cornell University suggests tree swallows may also be reliant on certain kinds of insects.

It found that aquatic insects contain omega-3 fatty acids.

In the study, researchers fed some chicks food with the nutrient, and others with food that did not contain omega-3. The results showed the chicks receiving the fatty acids grew much faster, even if the amount of food was reduced.

They concluded that if aquatic insects are so important to birds like swallows, declines in wetlands and stream health could have devastating effects on their breeding success.

"I think it's gonna remain a mystery," at least for now, Cormier said.

In the meantime, Nature N.B. is recommending that people with swallow nesting boxes on their properties be sure to clean them out, in case there are remains inside.

Cormier is already thinking ahead to next summer's nesting season, and the joy of watching tree swallows in flight.

"As soon as they go away in July – oh, I miss them," he said.

"Let's hope nature is going to be able to repair what's happened."