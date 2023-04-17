Investigation into record high number of dead horses underway, says New Brunswick SPCA

The New Brunswick SPCA is investigating the largest number of dead horses in the province's history, according to the chief animal protection officer.

Fourteen dead horses were discovered at a farm in the greater Stanley are over the holiday weekend, the SPCA announced on social media last Friday.

"It's one thing to have one deceased animal, but when you have several, it's a major concern for us, because we haven't come across this situation — fortunately, we haven't come across it — in the past in this province that we found so many dead ones all in one spot," Tony Porter told CBC in an interview Monday.

An additional five adult horses in poor health were also discovered loose on the property. They are in foster care and receiving medical care after being assessed by a veterinarian.

Porter declined to disclose many details, including the address of the property in question, citing privacy and the ongoing investigation, but did say this was the first time the SPCA received a report concerning animal welfare at that location.

"I do realize it's frustrating to the public … but unfortunately it's the same as any police investigation. There's only so much you can release."

No cause of death yet

He described the investigation as "very complex" and expects it will take "a few weeks" to complete.

"We have to make sure we get all the details right, so we don't rush anything."

It's too soon to say if charges are anticipated, said Porter, noting the causes of death have not yet been confirmed.

There are "a lot of details here that we have to get to the bottom of in order to pursue this in an effective manner," he said

"We're doing everything we can to ensure this investigation, at the end of it, is completed and done in an effective way so this will not happen again."

Dog and 'a few' cats healthy

Other pets found at the location include at least one dog and "a few" cats, said Porter. They're all healthy and being cared for daily, he said.

Asked whether the SPCA or the owner arranged that care, Porter said it was already in place before officers arrived.

Those animals are not the subject of the investigation, said executive director Lesley Rogers.

Owners urged to seek help with care

She encourages anyone who is unable to care for their animals to reach out to their veterinarian, family members or others for help. There are many options, she said.

For domestic animals, they can contact their local shelter, said Rogers. "Often they have program to help support pet owners, such as kibble banks, can facilitate private adoptions or will accept surrendered pets to be re-homed."

They can also contact specific breed or species associations to ask for support or assistance, said Rogers. "Many associations or pet owner groups are able to help in times of difficulty or emergencies."

In addition, the NBSPCA can help them reach organizations appropriate to their specific situation, Rogers said.