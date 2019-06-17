Dozens of dead fish found around Moncton's Jones Lake, prompts investigation

The Department of Environment is investigating reports of dead fish turning up on the shores of Jones Lake in Moncton.

A provincial inspector was on site Monday morning and the department confirmed numerous fish were found along the edge of the lake.

Anne Mooers, the interim communications director with the Department of Environment and Local Government, said the inspector will be making a fish-kill report to the Canadian Coast Guard and other federal and provincial authorities.

"RCMP and city officials are on the scene as well. There was no apparent source of land pollution observed at the time of the field inspection," Mooers said.

The City of Moncton said an investigation started on Friday after a resident reported that a dead fish had washed up on the shore of Jones Lake. (Gabrielle Fahmy/CBC)

Dozens of dead fish could be seen on the shores of the lake and in the water. Flies circled over the carcasses in some places. There was also a strong smell coming from the area.

The City of Moncton said the investigation started on Friday after a resident reported that a dead fish had washed up on the shore.