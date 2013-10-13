SPCA has leads in case of 3 Great Danes and 2 cats found dead along Memramcook road

The New Brunswick SPCA has some leads in the deaths of three Great Danes and two cats found wrapped in tarps and garbage bags on the side of a road in Memramcook on Monday.

The carcasses were submitted for post-mortem examinations to determine how they died, and foul play is suspected, the organization said in a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon.

"We have had leads come in and the investigation is ongoing," it said.

SPCA animal protection officers and the RCMP were called Monday morning to Renaissance Extension Road, where the dead dogs were found wrapped in tarps and the dead cats, in garbage bags.

All of the animals appeared to be in poor condition, including very overgrown toenails on the dogs, the SPCA said.

None of the animals had collars, tags or microchips.

The SPCA had requested the public's help in identifying who owned the animals described as:

An older male black Great Dane with a white spot on his chest.

An older female black Great Dane with a grey face.

A fawn-coloured female Great Dane with a very large tumour on her left side.

A medium-haired black and white cat.

A short-haired grey tabby cat with bad eye infections.

"We would like to thank the public for their assistance and co-operation," the organization said Tuesday.

Anyone with information is still encouraged to call 1-877-722-1522.