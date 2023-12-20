Fredericton-area host beats Martha Stewart and Zac Efron for Daytime Emmy

Mike Corey considered himself an underdog, and with good reason. He was up against Hollywood legends such as Martha Stewart and Zac Efron.

"When they announced Mike, Mike sounds a lot like Martha. So they opened the envelope and it was Mike Corey, and we just erupted, honestly," said Corey, who grew up in New Maryland.

Corey won for outstanding daytime host at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Dec. 15 for his work as host of The Weather Channel's Uncharted Adventure. The travel show spanned two seasons, 22 episodes and had Corey travel to roughly 16 countries.

The show is loosely based on Corey's Youtube channel called Fearless & Far, which has nearly 2.5 million subscribers. Corey has also done work as host of a travel show for the BBC, and The Weather Channel connected with him to make a show in the U.S.

"You wake up, you go skydiving one day, you go bungee jumping the next day, you're hacking through a forest with a machete the following day, then you're scuba diving the next day," said Corey.

"Then you transfer location and then you're mountain climbing and oh, man, it was a wild ride."

Facing fear

As Corey accepted the award, he gave a speech on overcoming fear. It was fitting, as one of the fears Corey had to overcome was public speaking.

"People called me a natural. I was the opposite of a natural. I was the guy doing 45 takes to say my name into a camera because I kept on forgetting it when I pressed record," said Corey, who also hosts a podcast called Against the Odds.

Corey has always looked for adventure, even in his own backyard in New Maryland. He credits his parents with instilling that sense of curiosity in him.

"I was out there looking for spiders and salamanders in the woods, mostly trying to show the world how these misunderstood creatures that we think are icky and gross are actually quite fascinating," said Corey.

Fredericton man beats out Zac Efron and Martha Stewart for Emmy win. Mike Corey won the Emmy for outstanding daytime host for his program, Uncharted Adventure.

Corey's mother, Jane Corey, said this habit would make walks very time consuming.

"We would go for a walk and [it] would take me an hour to get around the block because he had to turn over every rock we came to and see what was underneath it," she said.

He graduated from the University of New Brunswick with a biology degree, but decided he wanted to share his passion for exploration with the world.

After graduating, he backpacked around the world for five years, volunteering as a research assistant for scientists studying ocean conservation. He started making videos about his travels, and his Youtube channel began.

His mother said she isn't much of a worrier, so she doesn't get too concerned about what her son is up to. Usually she learns about what he's been up to after the fact.

"He's a smart young man and he's as careful as he can be," said Jane Corey. "Some of them I've known that he was going to do beforehand, and I just shake my head. But he does it for the experience."

Off the beaten path

Corey doesn't travel to the popular tourist stops like Rome, Paris or New York City. Instead, he goes off the beaten path, sometimes quite literally.

He's hunted baboons with a hunter-gatherer tribe in Tanzania, and explored a ghost town of abandoned castles in Turkey.

"A lot of these places I go, Turkmenistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, these places that people think are horribly dangerous, but you go there, and you say hi to the actual individuals who live there and you realize it's fascinating and not as dangerous as you think," said Corey.

He hopes the more people can learn about a place, the less scary it becomes. And it's something he wants people to apply to their lives.

"I think it's quite incredible, honestly, that if you just don't listen to that little nagging voice in your head that [says] you can't do it, you can do it, and you can be world class at it," said Corey.