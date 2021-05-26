N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Masks required for children over 2 in daycares

Daycare staff and children over two years of age will be required to wear masks in common indoor areas and on buses starting Sept. 7, the province says.

"This means that these children will be required to bring two clean face masks with them every day," the province said in a news release Friday.

The new directive comes days before school is set to start for the year. The back-to-school plan shared last month mandated all students to wear a mask on school buses and in all areas outside their classroom, but only addressed kindergarten to Grade 12.

The new rules released on Friday will apply to children attending daycares as well as all visitors and staff.

The update to daycare guidelines "strongly encourages" the vaccination of daycare staff, the release said.

The province has previously made it mandatory for kindergarten to Grade 12 school staff to be vaccinated or, if not vaccinated, to go through regular testing for COVID-19.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy said the province can't mandate daycare workers to get vaccinated because they're private businesses and not employed by the province.

"They do have the right to impose exactly the same guidelines that the government has put in place," he said in an interview. "But the government doesn't have the ability at this point to be able to mandate that."

Cardy said he hopes workers get vaccinated without being mandated to do so. He said until children under 12 are able to get a COVID-19 vaccine, the extra measures are necessary.

When the pandemic was first declared there were conflicting ideas about whether masks indeed helped stop the spread of COVID-19 within groups of young children and toddlers. Cardy said the last year has shown children are adaptable and able to wear masks.

"Of course, if you do have a child who can't wear a mask for whatever reason, if they have a neurological issue or sensory issues and there's accommodations there," he said. "But for the enormous majority of kids, it just turned out not to be an issue."

The new rules also stipulate that daycares must keep visitor logs and have a plan to manage an outbreak.

Outbreak declared at hospital

Two positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected at Hôtel-Dieu Saint-Joseph de Saint-Quentin, about 80 kilometres north of Grand Falls.

The province has declared an outbreak as a result, Public Health said in a news release on Friday.

The release said Public Health and the Vitalité Health Network are investigating the outbreak, "but the risk to the public is considered low."

126 total cases

The province has announced 14 new cases Friday, and nine recoveries. The total number of active cases is 126.

Three people are in hospital because of COVID-19, and two are in the intensive care unit. When asked the vaccination status of the two ICU patients, Health Department spokesperson Gail Harding said "releasing the vaccination status of hospital patients would not be in accordance with privacy legislation."

She said reiterated the message that since July 1, the majority of cases have not been fully immunized.

As of Friday, 75.8 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 84.9 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

New possible exposures

Public Health has identified a positive case of COVID-19 in a person who may have been infectious while on the following flight:

Aug. 30 – Air Canada Flight 8904 – from Montreal to Moncton departed at 7:50 p.m.

Public Health has identified new places in New Brunswick where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus:

Public Health recommends that people who have been at a possible public exposure site and are not fully vaccinated get a COVID test, said Department of Health spokesperson Gail Harding. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811.

For people who are fully vaccinated, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms and get a COVID test if symptoms develop.

Anyone who was at an exposure site at the specified dates and times should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations such as nursing homes, correctional facilities, and shelters for the next 14 days.

Previous exposure notices

Public Health has also identified places in New Brunswick where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus during the past two weeks.

The full list of possible exposures is updated regularly and is available on the government's website.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.