Former daycare owner found guilty of assaulting children

A former daycare owner in Harvey Station near Fredericton has been found guilty of assaulting children.

Mary Jana McCormack, 34, of the now-shuttered Laugh & Learn Children's Centre was found guilty in Fredericton of seven charges of assault.

Six charges related to the force-feeding of children at her daycare until they vomited and the seventh related to her throwing a toddler up a flight of stairs "like a rag doll."

The offences occurred between Dec. 1, 2015, and June 22, 2016, and McCormack was charged in November 2016 with assaults involving six children.

Judge Pierre Dubé said he found the three Crown witnesses against McCormack to be unflappable in their testimony, while McCormack's testimony was "combative" and "minimized" events during cross-examination.

Sentencing will take place Dec. 4 at 9:30 AM.

McCormack sat in court with family members, unemotional and sombre in a skirt and cardigan, while Dubé recounted witness testimony and gave his decision.

Parents who came to the Fredericton courthouse to hear the judge's decision immediately got emotional, sobbed or let out sighs of relief as Dubé loudly stated the word "guilty" after each charge.

McCormack, 34, right, was found guilty of seven charges of assault against children at her daycare in Harvey Station. (Trevor Lyons/CBC News)

An eighth charge of assault was dropped at McCormack's trial in April after the Crown said it had insufficient evidence to convict.

After the trial, Dubé​ reserved decision until July on the other charges, then delayed his verdict again until Tuesday.

He had previously apologized for the delay, saying "I want to make sure I get it right."

During the proceedings Tuesday, he went over the testimony of three former employees of the centre.

Forced water down throats

He recounted how, on several occasions, McCormack jammed food into toddlers' mouths, sometimes forcing the food down their throats with her finger, and muscling their heads back to force water down their throats when they refused to eat.

In one instance Dubé said, a witness saw a child vomit from the force-feeding and said McCormack made the child "eat his puke."

Children would vomit through their noses after being force-fed, while crying and gagging.

McCormack was also seen throwing a child up some stairs, one stair at a time, "like a rag doll" until, upon reaching the top, the child had a nosebleed.

Dubé said that when questioned, McCormack denied the account, saying there was no blood in the staircase incident and she was simply helping the child climb the stairs.

Defended finger in mouths

The judge said McCormack also denied force-feeding the children, saying she would stick her finger into kids' mouths to make sure there was no food in their cheeks before nap time.

When asked about forcing water down children's mouths, McCormack claimed "she would tilt their head back to provide them water," Dubé said.

He said he much preferred the testimony of the Crown witnesses over that of McCormack.

McCormack was arrested two years ago. Police spent five months investigating the allegations against her before she was arrested two years ago.

McCormack was initially deemed unfit to stand trial, but that decision was reversed after the completion of a second psychiatric assessment.