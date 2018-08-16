20 children on field trip suffer irritated eyes, but no cause found

A field trip for 20 kids from a Riverview daycare took a bad turn Thursday when something mysterious got into their eyes.

Paramedics and firefighters were sent to the playground at Claude D. Taylor School the children began to feel an irritation.

Paramedics quickly flushed the children's eyes.

"The kids were crying and had some discomfort with eye irritation," said Robin True, the deputy chief in training with Riverview Fire and Rescue.

"But the staff were good and the paramedics were good with the children, and they assessed them without any problems."

Looked for clues

The children, between five and 12 years old, were visiting the playground at the school from the daycare at Whitepine Baptist Church on Canusa Drive.

Police and firefighters scoured the grounds of the school and nearby woods, hoping to find a source of the irritation but didn't find one.

After the children's eyes were flushed, there were no further injuries, and no one was taken to hospital, officials said.