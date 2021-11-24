More friends of accused describe interaction with victim before he was fatally injured

Testifying on day seven of Garrett Johnston's manslaughter trial in Saint John, Kyle Doiron said Mark Baker was lying motionless on the sidewalk when Gordon McMillan kicked him in the head.

Doiron said Baker had just been punched in the face by Johnston and had fallen back onto the sidewalk.

Doiron was invited by defence lawyer Rod Macdonald to recreate the kick in court on Wednesday.

Macdonald provided Doiron with a ball cap to help with the demonstration. Doiron placed the hat on the floor in front of the jury and proceeded to perform what Macdonald described as a "stomp" with the bottom part of his foot.

It was similar to a recreation Doiron did in his interview with police two days after Baker died.

Separate trials for 2 men

Johnston, 24, and McMillan, 23, are both charged with manslaughter in Baker's death but are being tried separately. McMillan is scheduled to go on trial next April.

Video shows accused interacting with victim outside strip club 3:09 Mark Baker is shown outside Club Blush in Saint John, interacting with Garrett Johnston, Gordon McMillan and their friends. The two men are accused of causing Baker's death. 3:09

Doiron was testifying on day seven of Johnston's trial.

He said he's known Johnston since childhood in the Kennebecasis Valley, and they frequently hung out together.

Doiron said he and his friends were regulars at Club Blush, an uptown strip club in Saint John, and that's where they ended up on Oct. 25, 2019.

Several witnesses have testified it was a normal night at Club Blush until after closing time.

Johnston and his friends gathered on the sidewalk outside, waiting for a cab.

He said two women who were also waiting around near the entrance told his group that another man was harassing them. Doiron said the man, identified in court as Baker, started yelling at the group and challenging them to a fight.

The yelling continued in both directions as Baker walked away toward Union Street.

Kyle Hughes, who was challenged by the Crown about inconsistencies in his testimony and his police statement, leaves the Saint John courthouse. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

Doiron said his group of friends soon followed, and next came the punch by Johnston and the kick by McMillan.

The jury also heard from another friend of Johnston's on Wednesday.

Kyle Hughes actually began his testimony on Tuesday, when discrepancies surfaced between his testimony and his original police interview, which was taken later on the same day as the altercation on the street.

Hughes was shown his interview on Wednesday morning and acknowledged there were differences.

Hughes originally told police there was a confrontation between Baker and two women, but he didn't know anything about the nature of the interaction.

Under oath on Tuesday, Hughes testified that Baker was harassing the women.

He also testified that Baker wouldn't leave. That differed from his police statement where he said Baker walked away.

He told the jury that Baker repeatedly challenged his friends to fight, but he made no mention of that in his police interview.

A Crown exhibit shows the crowd gathered outside Club Blush after closing time on Oct. 26, 2019. (Department of Justice)

Hughes accepted Crown prosecutor Jill Knee's assertion that his testimony was "substantially different" from his police interview.

"Did you change the evidence to protect the accused?" asked Knee.

"No," answered Hughes.

"Then why?"

Hughes said it had been two years and he wasn't able to clearly recall. He acknowledged that his memory would have been better when he talked to police on Oct. 26, 2019.

Under cross-examination, Macdonald asked Hughes about the gestures he was making on screen to Baker. On Tuesday, Hughes said he was telling Baker to go away, but on Wednesday, he acknowledged that his gestures were more of a "come hither" motion, as Macdonald suggested.

He also agreed with Macdonald's suggestion that his words and actions may have succeeded in "stirring up the pot," rather than helping to defuse the situation.

Baker suffered 'catastrophic' injuries

The jury also heard from two medical experts who said Baker's injuries were not survivable.

Dr. Mark Tutschka is a critical care physician at the Saint John Regional Hospital, where Baker was taken on Oct. 26, 2019.

He said Baker was in "pretty rough shape from what appeared to be a traumatic brain injury."

He said Baker's injuries were "catastrophic."

Baker had no brainstem responses. His eyes wouldn't dilate, he had no gag reflex, and he didn't respond to painful or uncomfortable stimuli. When his respirator was turned very low, his body made no attempt to breathe.

"Those are pretty bad, prognostic signs," Tutschka said.

He said Baker was never going to wake up and be a functional person.

Later that day, he and Dr. Andries Leroux went through the formal process of declaring Baker brain dead.

Leroux was the neurosurgeon on call when Baker arrived at the hospital. He told the jury that Baker's "survivability is extremely low, if not zero."

Dr. Imran Umar, a neuropathologist, was asked to look at Baker's brain and provide a complete examination.

He led the jury through a detailed description of the process and the list of injuries to Baker's brain. He said there was bleeding in several parts of the brain and displacement of brain tissue from one area to another, which would indicate swelling and pressure in the brain since it has nowhere to expand.

In his summary, he said the extensive damage to Baker's brain was consistent with the circumstances described — getting punched in the face, falling and striking the back of the head on the sidewalk, and then getting kicked in the head.