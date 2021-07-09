Court martial resumes for soldier accused of feeding troops cannabis-laced cupcakes

Day 4 of the court martial of a CFB Gagetown soldier accused of feeding fellow soldiers cupcakes laced with cannabis is underway at the base in Oromocto, N.B.

Bombardier Chelsea Cogswell is charged with eight counts of administering a noxious substance to soldiers without their consent.

She's also charged with behaving in a disgraceful manner and committing an act to the prejudice of good order and discipline.

Several soldiers have testified that Cogswell, who was in charge of the canteen, had given out free cupcakes around lunchtime on July 21, 2018 when troops were on a military exercise using live rounds.

The soldiers testified they started feeling high shortly after eating the cupcakes.

Soldiers acting clumsy, paranoid

In testimony Saturday morning, a soldier who ate one of the cupcakes said it wasn't out of the ordinary for Cogswell to staff the canteen and to bring home-baked goods or Timbits to give out to fellow soldiers.

Ashley Diggs, a retired sergeant, said he had a dry mouth after eating a cupcake, but he attributed that to the concern he had for fellow soldiers he saw were in distress.

He witnessed a soldier, who he had seen smoking only occasionally, start chain-smoking. He said another acted paranoid and couldn't sit still.

Diggs said one soldier had a history of being clumsy and was even more accident-prone than normal. Another, he said, was wandering around in front of his gun and was rolling around in the grass.

Diggs said he had consumed cannabis in his early 20s but did not recognize any taste of cannabis in the cupcakes.

'Thought it was a joke'

Maj. Nicholas Kaempffer was stationed at the forward operating base, about 30 minutes away from the gun line where the soldiers who consumed the cupcakes were located.

He said he was surprised when the battery commander contacted him to give a report about what was going on.

"It was so unbelievable at the time that we thought it was a joke," said Kaempffer. "It was very outlandish in nature."

Testimony is scheduled to continue Saturday afternoon.

