On the final day of witnesses at his manslaughter trial, William Ronald Jordan said he was testifying "because I wanted to share my side of things."

The 21-year-old told the jury that on the night of July 13, 2018, he and two friends were making their way along Saint John's waterfront boardwalk.

An acquaintance approached and offered Jordan a half-smoked cigar.

He and two friends stood talking and sharing the cigar, when 54-year-old Anthony Dwyer approached and asked him where he got it, claiming he had given it to someone else.

Dwyer demanded it back and Jordan refused.

The two exchanged words and Jordan testified that he found it funny at the time that Dwyer was getting so upset over a "half-smoked cigar."

Members of Anthony Dwyer's family leave the courthouse after listening to Friday's testimony. From left, son-in-law Ryan Chynn, daughter Kayln Dwyer, and son Jarryd Dwyer. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

He said he thought Dwyer was "kind of messing with me."

Jordan said Dwyer "said something to the effect, 'You're going to give it back or I'm going to take it back.'"

He said Dwyer then pushed four straight fingers into the soft spot on his throat, causing him to take a step back.

Video surveillance, taken from a nearby camera and entered as an exhibit in court, shows Jordan stepping back toward Dwyer after the push.

Jordan testified that's when Dwyer said, "I'm going to rip your … testicles off."

"That's when I hit him," Jordan told the jury.

He punched Dwyer in the face and Dwyer fell over backward, hitting his head on the pavement.

Pathologist Ken Obenson testfied on Friday morning that Dwyer suffered multiple fractures of his skull, in back and in front.

Obenson said he found small and large bleeds throughout Dwyer's brain, as well as bruises and swelling.

He testified that the cause of death was pneumonia, which was a result of the "underlying" blunt-force trauma to the head.

Pathologist Ken Obenson testified Friday that Anthony Dwyer had suffered multiple skull fractures and brain hemorrhages. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Dwyer would have been considered overweight, and excess fat in the liver indicated heavy alcohol use, Obenson said.

He said toxicology testing is normally part of the autopsy. Since three days had elapsed since Dwyer's head injury, any alcohol in Dwyer's blood would have been metabolized, and medication given to him while on life-support would have thrown off the results. In cases like that, Obenson said, officials with the coroner's office would usually seize the blood sample taken when he was first admitted to hospital.

But that wasn't done in this case, pointed out defence lawyer James McConnell on cross-examination.

"Apparently not," answered Obenson.

The pathologist was the 17th and final witness called in the Crown's case.

The defence opened on Friday morning by calling Jordan. The only other defence witness was a bouncer who testified that Dwyer had been asked to leave the bar shortly before meeting up with Jordan.

Nick Bynkoski testified that Dwyer had been intoxicated.

He said he watched Dwyer leave the bar and almost fall on the lower stairs on his way out. He said Dwyer was "stumbling around."

Nick Bynkoski, a bouncer on the boardwalk, testified that Anthony Dwyer had been asked to leave the bar on July 13, 2018, because he was intoxicated. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Bynkoski said Dwyer danced a bit before he approached Jordan and his friends. He said he continued to watch the interaction to make sure nothing happened.

He said Dwyer gave Jordan a "chop" to the throat and then Jordan punched him in the face.

During his testimony, Jordan said the contact with his throat was painful.

"It hurt and it was uncomfortable," said Jordan. "I've never had anything like that happen to me before."

He said he felt "real fear" and didn't think there was any way out of the situation other than punching Dwyer in the face.

"I was just really freaked out," he testified. "I didn't know what was going to happen next."

During Friday's testimony, the court heard that Dwyer, although taller, outweighed Jordan by about 50 pounds.

Jordan said he left immediately because "I thought he was going to pound me afterwards."

He was arrested a short time later by police.

Closing arguments in the trial are scheduled to take place Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., with final instructions to the jury at 10 a.m. Wednesday.