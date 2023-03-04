Saint John daycare centre has licence revoked by province

An early learning and child-care centre in Saint John has had its operating licence revoked by the province, leaving parents of 40 children searching for alternative child-care arrangements.

The province announced on Friday it was revoking Rhymes & Chymes Daycare's licence at the end of the business day.

"The department issued several compliance orders to Rhymes & Chymes Daycare, and inspections were increased to ensure the safety of children," said a statement posted to the province's website.

"Despite this, the orders for compliance have not been resolved and it was deemed that there is an imminent danger to the health, safety and well-being of children at this facility."

In an inspection report dated Feb. 28, the province outlined concerns about employees as well as the structure of the facility.

The report outlined dirty floors, wet drywall and rodent droppings in a preschool room and concerns about the building exterior, which "has fallen into disrepair."

The inspection also said two employees didn't have valid first aid or CPR certificates.

The province gave the centre until March 3 to correct the issues.

CBC News has reached out to the child-care centre and its operator but hasn't heard back.

The province said there will be an alternative provider on an emergency basis.