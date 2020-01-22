Hit-and-run trial resumes Friday with lead investigator on the stand

The hit-and-run trial of Maurice Johnson in the death of Brady Francis resumes Friday morning in Moncton Court of Queen's Bench with testimony of the lead investigator.

Court was adjourned Wednesday to give the prosecution time to prepare an answer after the defence argued a document prepared by the investigator should not be entered into evidence.

Johnson, 57, of Saint-Charles has pleaded not guilty to failing to stop at the scene of an accident that caused a person's death.

This week, RCMP Const. Mathieu Richard testified that he analyzed security video from two buildings along Saint-Charles South Road in Saint-Charles, where the 22-year-old Francis was found dead on Feb. 24, 2018.

It's unclear whether Maurice Johnson, pictured here leaving court Wednesday with his wife, will take the stand in his own defence. The Crown is expected to wrap its case Friday. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

While reviewing footage between the Saint-Charles gas station and the home of Louis Daigle, Richard saw a light-coloured pickup truck in the gas station video, travelling eastbound. It was similar to the 2003 GMC Sierra seized from Johnson.

The video time code read 9:40 p.m, but Richard said the security camera ran about 7.5 minutes fast and he adjusted the time — 9:33 p.m — based on his cellphone.

Defence lawyer Gilles Lemieux asked if Richard took any steps to verify that the time displayed by his cellphone was correct and whether there had been any issue with the camera, such as tampering or a power outage.

Richard said he had not checked.

Crown prosecutor Pierre Gionet requested time to prepare his response, and Justice Denise LeBlanc agreed.

Brady Francis was 22 when he was struck and killed in February 2018 while waiting for a drive on Saint-Charles South Road. (Brady Francis/Facebook)

Richard is expected to be the Crown's final witness.

The trial, which began on Jan. 13, is scheduled to continue until Jan. 31.