Crown calling final witness in hit-and-run trial

The Crown prosecution is expected to call its final witness as the trial of Maurice Johnson, accused in the hit-and-run death of Brady Francis, resumes in Moncton Court of Queen's Bench on Wednesday.

Thirty-two people have testified as the trial enters its eighth day, and the defence is expected to call four witnesses.

It's not clear if the accused will take the stand.

Johnson, 57, of Saint-Charles has pleaded not guilty to failing to stop at the scene of an accident that caused a person's death.

Maurice Johnson, 57, of Saint-Charles, is charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident that caused a person's death. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

The body of Francis, 22, of Elsipogtog First Nation, was found on Saint-Charles South Road in Saint-Charles on Feb. 24, 2018, at around 9:40 p.m.

This week, the court watched Johnson's videotaped statement to police and heard from officers who questioned him following the incident.

Johnson told police he initially thought he had struck a deer in Saint-Charles during a leisure drive with his wife the night Francis was killed.

Under police questioning, Johnson said he had not consumed any alcohol or drugs.

The trial is expected to continue until Jan. 31.

Justice Denise LeBlanc is presiding.