The court will continue watching Maurice Johnson's videotaped statement to police as his hit-and-run trial enters Day 7 on Tuesday.

The 57-year-old Saint-Charles man was arrested in connection with the death of Brady Francis and charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident that caused a person's death.

Johnson has pleaded not guilty.

The body of Francis, 22, of Elsipogtog First Nation, was found on Feb. 24, 2018, at around 9:40 p.m.

On Monday, the Moncton Court of Queen's Bench watched part of the statement he gave to RCMP at the Richibucto detachment on March 15, 2018, following his arrest.

Maurice Johnson, 57, of Saint-Charles NB, is charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident that caused a person's death. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

In the video, an officer asks Johnson if he hit the young man and fled the scene. Johnson told police he initially thought he had struck a deer in Saint-Charles the night of the incident.

He said he was talking to his wife while driving, turned his head to look at her for a brief moment and when he turned back, all of a sudden, something was on the road in front of his truck. "I thought it was a deer."

Johnson says he looked behind them and couldn't see anything on the road so he thought the animal was safe and had run away.

"If I thought it had been a person, I would have stopped," he told the officer.

Crown prosecutor Pierre Gionet advised the court he plans to continue playing the videotaped statement on Tuesday. It is between four and five hours in total, he said.

The Crown has three more witnesses to call and expects to wrap up its case by the end of the day Wednesday, said Gionet. Defence lawyer Gilles Lemieux is then scheduled to begin presenting his case.

The trial began last week and has heard from 29 witnesses so far. It is scheduled to continue until Jan. 31.

Justice Denise LeBlanc is presiding.