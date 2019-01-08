Court to hear taped police statements in Day 6 of hit-and-run trial

On Monday in Moncton, jurors are expected to hear videotaped statements Maurice Johnson gave to police as the trial in the hit-and-run death of Brady Francis enters Day 6.

Johnson is charged with hitting the Elsipogtog First Nation man with his truck in February 2018 and then leaving the scene.

Johnson, 57, of Saint-Charles, has pleaded not guilty to failing to stop at the scene of an accident that caused a person's death.

The court was supposed to view the taped statements on Jan. 15, but that was put on hold as it had not been properly edited.

Portions of the tape were supposed to be removed as some of the contents were deemed inadmissible.

On Friday, the court heard from a collision reconstructionist who testified that while he had no doubt Francis was struck by a vehicle, he could not say whether the damage done to Johnson's truck happened on the day Francis was killed.

The trial in the Court of Queen's Bench that began last Monday has heard from 24 witnesses so far. It is scheduled to continue until Jan. 31.

Justice Denise LeBlanc is presiding.