Some medical services cancelled as CUPE strike enters Day 2

As more medical staff hit the picket line, at least one COVID-19 vaccination clinic has been cancelled because of a strike by members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, according to the province.

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Fredericton set for Saturday was cancelled.

CBC News has reached out to the province to see whether any other clinics or testing sites have been closed because of the strike, but hasn't heard back.

In a tweet, Horizon Health said it is "assessing health care services and will notify the public if there is a change."

Vitalite Health has also confirmed that a flu clinic in Haut-Madawaska today has been cancelled, but did not directly link the closure to the strike.

While some services have already been affected, the province wrote in a press release Friday that contingencies are in place, but there are "no additional designated essential workers for the new services established to manage the COVID-19 pandemic."

"Labour disruptions targeting COVID-19 services would result in a significant reduction in the health system's capacity to provide COVID-19 screening for access to hospitals, COVID-19 assessment and PCR testing, laboratory services and vaccination."

Higgs to hold news conference today

Premier Blaine Higgs is scheduled to hold a news conference today at 2 p.m.

Job action commenced earlier this week after talks between CUPE and the province broke down.

Higgs told reporters Friday that he stands by the offer the province made to the union.

Premier Blaine Higgs says he stands by the offer the province made to the union. (Government of New Brunswick)

He said the province offered wage increases of 8.5 per cent over five years, while the union wanted 12 per cent over five years.

"We have offered a fair package to the employees," Higgs said.

CUPE spokesperson Simon Ouellette said CUPE president Steve Drost has been in contact with Higgs, but that talks were not fruitful.

"It didn't go very far with the premier," said Ouellette. "He seems to have dug in his heels unfortunately.

"He's not interested in offering wages that are above inflation, which is difficult to understand after he's predicting a fifth consecutive surplus, and we're talking about the folks who ... are getting us out of the pandemic."

Some medical staff join picket line

Even more workers have gone on strike during Day 2 of labour action by CUPE locals in New Brunswick and some CUPE hospital workers have also walked off the job.

Bryan Harris, secretary treasurer of CUPE 1252 and an emergency medical dispatcher for Ambulance New Brunswick, confirmed that some workers in that local have walked off the job.

Harris said he can't say how many medical services have been impacted by the strike.

"I'm in Moncton, and there hasn't really been a whole lot of impact here. I've heard a couple of things, but a lot of it's hearsay. There's nothing I would really be able to confirm."

In a letter posted to the union’s Twitter page CUPE thanked New Brunswickers who had shown support for the action that started on Friday. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Harris said while the local is "100 per cent" in favour of the strike, that doesn't mean workers really want to be out on the picket line.

"We would much rather be doing our jobs and doing what we love to do, which is helping people. But we're just left with no choice," said Harris.

Those workers are in health zones three, four and seven.

Ten union locals are in strike position and some have been hitting the picket line after the province pulled out of negotiations earlier this week.

On Saturday, Ouellette said there are six locals officially on strike.

These include school district employees, educational support workers, New Brunswick Community College and Le Collège communautaire du Nouveau-Brunswick workers.

A letter posted to the union's Twitter page thanked New Brunswickers who had shown support for the action that started on Friday.