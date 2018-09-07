Election Day 16: Parties make health care, forestry promises

The two leading political parties were talking health care on the 16th day of New Brunswick's provincial election as a jobs report threw a jolt of bad economic news into the campaign.

Statistics Canada's regular jobs report, released Friday, shows New Brunswick gained just 1,500 jobs since the government changed hands in October 2014.

Both Liberal Leader Brian Gallant and Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs spent the morning outlining health commitments.

Gallant stood near the Moncton Hospital to announce the party would hire 340 new healthcare workers if re-elected.

He said the government would boost spending to hire 90 doctors, 50 nurse practitioners, 40 nurses, 80 licensed practical nurses and 80 new resident attendants for nursing homes.

The party later clarified the pledge would fill 80 funded doctor positions that are vacant at no extra cost to the province and create 10 new positions associated with non-urgent care centres previously announced. The nurse practitioners would work at the non-urgent care centres. The remaining positions are associated with a pledge to increase the increase of hours of care in nursing homes.

"Our efforts to recruit and hire more doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals will improve the overall quality of care in New Brunswick and help ensure that New Brunswickers can access that care in a timely fashion," Gallant said in a news release.

The number of new positions adds to a previously announced "aggressive strategy" to recruit more healthcare workers.

Higgs held an event on the steps of the provincial legislature in Fredericton to unveil a series of commitments related to women's health.

Higgs said his party would make it mandatory for doctors and nurse practitioners to inform patients when mammogram results show they have dense breasts.

Gallant said the Liberals would also provide that information.

The pledges follow a social media campaign launched by breast cancer survivor Kathy Kaufield to raise awareness and encourage women to lobby the province to include breast density information on each mammogram.

In addition, Higgs said he'd create a provincial advisory council on women's health through the New Brunswick Health Research Council.

The PCs also pledged to create a women's health research trust with an initial endowment of $5 million that would be administered by the advisory council.

The Tory leader committed to overhaul the outdated Crown Lands and Forestry Act at a campaign stop in Saint-Jacques.

Higgs said the legislation touches issues beyond forestry, such as biodiversity, water protection and the maple syrup and blueberry industries.

"It is time to modernize the act to reflect today's realities and position us to protect our natural resources while we create jobs," Higgs said in a news release.

The party committed to assess the government's role in the forestry sector in partnership with industry and ecological groups to ensure "fairness" through an independent panel to ensure objectivity.

The panel would collect data and hear from private woodlot owners, outdoor enthusiasts, industry representatives, and those with environmental concerns.

Liberals reviewed forestry management

Just before the provincial election kicked off last month, the Liberals released a review of the former PC government's forestry management strategy.

The Liberals left in place controversial Crown forest cutting allocations set by the previous government and increased the allocation of forest set aside for conservation by 1,500 square kilometres.

Leaders of the other parties spent the day attending campaign or community events.

Green Party Leader David Coon took part in a CBC candidates' debate, met students on the University of New Brunswick campus and attended the UNB powwow before campaigning in his Fredericton South riding.

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin campaigned door-to-door in Miramichi before a chamber of commerce luncheon and rally in Elizabeth Park. He returned to the Fredericton-Grand Lake riding for birthday celebrations in the evening.

NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie attended a barbecue and held a meet and greet and a bingo social event in Saint John.