Dennis Oland's retrial to hear from Saint John police lead investigator

Const. Stephen Davidson is expected to take the the stand again today in Dennis Oland's second-degree murder retrial.

Davidson, Saint John police's lead investigator into the death of Oland's father Richard Oland, will likely face continued questioning from the Crown on Wednesday morning.

Davidson was questioned for a little over an hour on Tuesday afternoon.

P.J. Veniot, the Crown's lead prosecutor, told the court Tuesday that he anticipates the Crown's examination of Davidson, and the defence's cross-examination, should wrap up by Friday.

Tuesday's proceeding saw Jinhee Choi, who co-owns VIP Dry Cleaners with her husband, testify that while Dennis Oland's bloodstained brown sports jacket was dropped off the morning after he was first questioned by Saint John police, she didn't notice any stains on the jacket.

The drycleaning order was under Dennis Oland's wife's name, Lisa, although Choi could not confirm that it was her that had actually brought the garments in.

Next day service was requested for the order which included the bloodstained sports jacket, a pair of pants and 16 dress shirts.

On mobile? Get the latest details from our live blog

Oland, 50, is being retried for second-degree murder in the death of his father, multimillionaire Richard Oland.

He was the last known person to see his father alive when he visited him at his office on July 6, 2011, from around 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Proceedings will continue starting at 9:30 a.m.