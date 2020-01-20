The defence will resume laying out its case Monday morning in the hit-and-run trial of Maurice Johnson.

Johnson is charged in connection to the death of Brady Francis.

The trial, now on its 10th day in Moncton Court of Queen's Bench, is scheduled to run until the end of the week.

Johnson, 57, of Saint-Charles, N.B., has pleaded not guilty to failing to stop at the scene of an accident that caused a person's death.

The 22-year-old Francis was found dead in Saint-Charles, north of his community of Elsipogtog, on Feb. 24, 2018.

Defence lawyer Gilles Lemieux is expected to call a number of witnesses, the first being a forensic chemist who examined some of the clothes Francis was wearing the night he died.

Maurice Johnson, pictured last week leaving the Moncton Law Courts with his wife, is accused of failing to stop at the scene of an accident that caused a person's death. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

Kimberly Kenny, a civilian member of the RCMP, testified via video conference she found fragments of glass on Francis's hoodie and jeans but she couldn't link these to the pickup truck belonging to the accused.

She said she wasn't able to determine the source of the glass because the RCMP forensics lab no longer conducts glass analysis.

Also on Francis's hoodie, Kenny said, were five metal fragments, dried blood, thin flakes of skin, dirt, debris and plant material, which could be grass.

Kenny testified she was unable to find any polymer from the hoodie on the grille of Johnson's truck.

She did say there were two black plastic fragments in the pair of jeans Francis was wearing that were similar to the black polycarbonate grille on the vehicle or other similar material.