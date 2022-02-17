Man accused of going maskless at Moncton store in 2020 goes on trial

A trial for a Riverview man accused of not wearing a mask at a grocery store in Moncton in 2020 began Wednesday, one of several cases that involve the same people ticketed or charged more than a year ago.

David Robert West is accused of failing to wear a mask at the Superstore on Main Street in Moncton on Dec. 31, 2020, a violation of the mandatory order under New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Act in place at the time.

He also faces criminal charges of causing a disturbance, damaging property, resisting police, and obstructing police.

The trials for both the ticket and the criminal charges were expected to be held jointly, but West changed his mind Wednesday. That will require witnesses to testify twice and another court date to be set.

Provincial court Judge Ronald LeBlanc is hearing the case. West is representing himself.

Video shows commotion over masks

The first Crown witness was Daryl Peden who collected the store's surveillance video that was shown in court.

"Customers who weren't wearing a mask became somewhat ugly — I'm not sure what started it — and police arrived and they were taken into custody," Peden said.

The footage shows West along with Nicholas DeAngelis, Britney Green and several others walking through the store without masks.

Store manager James Walker testified an employee at the store entrance who asked the group to put on masks was verbally abused, so he asked staff to call police.

The trial in Moncton provincial court is one of a series of cases involving the same people tied to allegations from late 2020 and early 2021. (Shane Magee/CBC)

The video shows policing arriving, what appears to be a discussion that turns heated, and then people being arrested. DeAngelis is taken to the ground by an officer.

Peden testified people in the video came into the store about a week earlier and made "some commotion about not wearing a mask."

"I didn't see any crime committed there," West said after the video was entered as evidence.

West questioned witnesses Wednesday about Superstore's mask policy, saying it allowed those with medical exemptions to not wear a mask and didn't require proof to be shown.

Walker agreed that was the policy. He said he approached the group after telling staff to call police.

"I was politely told you're a sheep," Walker said.

Walker testified he approached the group prior to police arriving, but when the video was replayed in court, he only identified himself on screen after police arrived.

The first officer to arrive, Cpl. Bruno Labbe, said usually when police received calls about people not wearing masks the subjects were asked to leave and complied.

But he testified things escalated, with members of the group yelling.

The officer said West was saying something like "he was master of his own body," while Nicholas DeAngelis was saying something like "he was sovereign of his own body."

Britney Green, left, and Nicholas DeAngelis, as he was being taken into custody by RCMP on Jan. 24, 202, outside Moncton city hall. (Guy LeBlanc/Radio-Canada)

He said he was being told the pandemic was a hoax made up by the government. He testified that Green showed what she said were mask exemptions for herself and DeAngelis.

However, he questioned their validity as he said they were from a doctor in Ontario and weren't signed. The officer testified he was told the exemption needed to be from New Brunswick.

He said West never presented an exemption.

"Anybody can say they have an exemption if they just don't want to wear a mask," Labbe said.

West's case will continue June 14.

Series of cases

Green and DeAngelis also face allegations they violated the Emergency Measures Act that day as well as criminal charges. They have yet to stand trial.

West, Green and DeAngelis are among five people charged after a Jan. 24, 2021, protest outside Moncton city hall. West's trial on that incident began this spring and is scheduled to resume May 24.

Both Green and DeAngelis were in the court gallery supporting and advising West for his trial Wednesday.

Their trial on the city hall incident began Tuesday and will continue next Wednesday.