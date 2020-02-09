N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Dave Strang recalls quarantine on cruise in COVID's early days

Dave Strang remembers exactly where he was when he first heard about the novel coronavirus.

He and his wife Patricia were in the middle of the ocean, stuck aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

They were among the 3,700 passengers and crew who were stranded starting Feb. 3 because of COVID-19.

"We weren't even allowed in ports, we were still out at sea," the Fredericton man said Monday in an interview with Information Morning Fredericton.

Just before COVID became an everyday word, the couple began almost four weeks in quarantine, first on their cruise ship docked in Yokohama, Japan, and then in Trenton, Ont., before they finally made it home.

When news of COVID-19 first hit their ship, it wasn't a big deal.

The night before, passengers had been enjoying a grand soiree — dressing up, eating a fancy dinner and getting their photos taken with family, friends and crew members.

Then the cruise announced the next lag of the trip would be cancelled. The Strangs were supposed to vacation on board another eight days.

David Strang has been watching as ambulances show up to the ship to take people to the hospital. (Submitted by David Strang)

"We didn't know what to do at that point."

More than 700 passengers on the ship contracted the virus and at least six people died.

The Strangs were quarantined in their room on the ship for 12 days.

Dave Strang remembers their temperatures were taken frequently, and the captain came over the intercom every day, reporting the number of COVID-19 cases.

"It makes you wonder how things work out sometimes," he said.

It's been almost a year since they were stranded, and Strang said he's still cautious.

He doesn't visit stores in the same way. He goes out, masked, buys what he needs and returns home.

"I don't go wandering through stores like I used to," he said. "I just go for the necessities [and] stay close to home."

But the Strangs won't let what happened on the Diamond Princess deter them from another vacation.

They have another cruise booked for February 2022 in the Caribbean — thanks to a refund from the cruise line.

"Hopefully, we'll have a vaccine at that point."

Public Health announces 17 new cases on weekend

New Brunswick Public Health announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

There are now 41 active cases of the respiratory virus in New Brunswick, with cases in every health zone. The Fredericton region has the most, with 18, followed by the Moncton region, with 12, and the Edmundston region, with five. The Miramichi and Campbellton regions each have two active cases, and the Saint John and Bathurst regions each have one.

One person with the virus is in intensive care.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, said Christmas holidays and gatherings have had an impact in the province's recent spike in cases. She told CBC News she wants more people tested.

"If you have mild symptoms, you need to get tested and you need to stay home when you're not feeling well," she said Sunday.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: