Green Party calls for inquiry into firing of two forestry instructors

New Brunswick Green Party Leader David Coon is calling for an independent inquiry into the Maritime College of Forestry Technology after it cut ties with two of its longest-serving instructors.

In the beginning of July, wildlife biologist Rod Cumberland was fired for conduct the college said was damaging to its reputation.

However, Cumberland and former colleague Gerry Redmond believed Cumberland's expression of his professional views on glyphosate was at the root of his dismissal.

Days later, Redmond, a former director of the college who publicly defended Cumberland, was told his services teaching classes and workshops would no longer be needed.

When Cumberland was fired, Coon called for the Department of Post Secondary Education, Training and Labour to make an internal inquiry into the matter, but he now says the dismissal of Redmond indicates a "clear pattern."

"The word purge started to come to mind simply because Mr. Redmond had come out in defence of Mr. Cumberland," Coon said in an interview.

"He talked about how, when he was the executive director, the kind of pressure he came under from the board of governors of the college to sanction Mr. Cumberland for speaking publicly about glyphosate."

Rod Cumberland was fired from the Maritime College of Forest Technology on June 20. (CBC)

Coon said a broader inquiry into the governance of the publicly funded college is needed.

He referred to an incident in 2015, where the chief medical officer of health at the time, Dr. Eilish Cleary, was put on leave while working on a study of glyphosate and then later terminated.

Coon said the fact that Redmond spoke publicly about pressures to sanction Cumberland while he was the executive director suggest it's more than an internal personnel issue.

"The message is that if those with professional expertise and that in any way are connected with government or our publicly funded institutions speak out based on their expertise and experience against the status quo around forestry practices in New Brunswick, they're at risk," Coon said.

Gerald Redmond, the former executive director of the Maritime College of Forest Technology, was told by the school in Fredericton that his services were no longer needed the day after he criticized the firing of a well-known instructor. (CBC)

Coon called on Trevor Holder, the minister of post-secondary education, training and labour, to hire an independent investigator to interview staff and board members at the college and file a public government report.

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin also came out against the decision to get rid of Cumberland and Redmond.

"If indeed Mr. Cumberland's belief regarding glyphosate is the cause for removal, that is counter-intuitive to higher learning," Austin said in a statement release on the party's website. "This type of dialogue should be encouraged, not abolished."

The college, originally called the Maritime Forest Ranger School, was established as a co-operative venture of the New Brunswick and Nova Scotia governments and forest industries, according to the college's website.

Its Fredericton campus is on the grounds of the Hugh John Flemming Forestry Centre, also a co-operative venture of government agencies, educational institutions and industry groups.