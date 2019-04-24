Man accused of attempted murder of Bas-Caraquet woman to undergo 2nd evaluation

The man accused of attempting to murder a Bas-Caraquet resident earlier this month will undergo a 30-day psychiatric assessment.

David Chiasson, 49, was charged after being found April 10 outside the home of a Bas-Caraquet woman who had been assaulted.

The 45-year-old woman suffered serious injuries.

The assessment is to determine if he can be found criminally responsible for his actions at the time the attempted murder is alleged to have taken place.

Chiasson already underwent a five-day psychiatric assessment to determine if he is fit to stand trial, and the assessment determined he is.

There is a publication ban on the victim's identity.

Chiasson will be back in Caraquet provincial court on May 22.